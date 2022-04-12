In-person convocations returning at University of Lethbridge

For the first time in two years, the University of Lethbridge will be celebrating its spring convocation in person.

Ceremonies have been held virtually for the last two years due to the pandemic and ULethbridge president and vice-chancellor Mike Mahon is excited to see an in-person event once again.

“Graduation is such a significant milestone and I know it means a lot to our graduates and their loved ones to be able to celebrate in person,” he said.

“Convocation is a special time, steeped in ceremony and tradition, and I too am excited to see our graduating students take part in all the activities.”

It’s not just this year’s class that will be walking the stage — there will be convocation ceremonies on June 1 for 2020 and 2021 graduates who missed in-person celebrations.

At the time, virtual celebrations were held for those students, where they received a graduation package consisting of a cap and tassel, alumni pin, commemorative program and their parchment.

Celebrations will be held on June 2 and 3 for this year’s graduates.

Other activities like the Chancellor’s Dinner and alumni celebrations will also be making a return alongside the in-person convocation.