CALGARY -- A Calgary distributor partnering with a Manitoba chip producer will see Indigenous-produced chips delivered across the country.

Native Canadian Chip Corporation is an Indigenous-owned company based in Riverton, Man. On Friday, they announced a partnership with a national distributor, Star Wholesale Ltd., based in Calgary, to bring Tomahawk chips across Canada.

“I needed a national distributor, and that’s why we’re here” said Alfred Lea, president of Native Canadian Chip Corporation.

Tomahawk Chips are currently sold in bags featuring colourful indigenous artwork and are available in select retailers in Manitoba, Northern Ontario and California.

“We’re in a lot of the Red River Co-op stores, Sobey stores and a lot of ma and pa stores” said Lea.

“The artwork is the medium for the artists. Artists don’t have the ability to promote their product and that’s all I want to do."

Lea also uses his entrepreneurial experience to support local community initiatives through friendship centres in Indigenous communities. His goal is to help youth discover their own paths to success.

“I have the youth with the River and District Friendship Centre, we get them to work with the artists and also try to understand marketing and advertising, how to start a business and so forth,” said Lea.

"A lot of youth have ideas, but we have to open the doors for them.”

Carey Iuliani, office manager at Star Wholesale Ltd. says she is excited about the partnership. “We’re really excited to be partnering with Alfred,” said Iuliani. “We really think he has an excellent product, we love the packaging and branding.”

Iluiani says distribution will start in Western Canada and initial deliveries will be made to Pharmasave locations, IGA (in B.C.), Calgary Co-op, Rubicon pharmacy and Neighbourly Pharmacy, which has stores in most Canadian Provinces.

Tomahawk brand will also introduce other products such as candy, corn ships and jerky in the near future.