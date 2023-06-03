Inglewood Indigenous gallery raising funds for northern Alberta fire victims

A family-owned Indigenous art gallery is celebrating its 14th birthday and raising funds for northern Alberta fire victims Saturday.

Moonstone Creation Gallery, owned by northern Albertan Yvonne Jobin, is marking its 14th anniversary in its Inglewood location on Ninth Avenue S.E.

It specializes in Indigenous-made art and hand-made items. Saturday's celebration will include a tipi raising, bannock and refreshments and 14 per cent off items under $100, with a portion of sales going to fire victims.

Raising our new Teepee @ 11am. Grateful to Trevor Kitokii. 14 years. Hola! https://t.co/yHXs6pvLQQ — Moonstone Creation (@MoonstoneCree) June 3, 2023

The party started at 10 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m.

Moonstone Creation is located at 1219 10 Ave. S.E.