CALGARY -- Innisfail RCMP says five stolen vehicles have been recovered and 47 charges have been laid against three people.

Following an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CAD CRU), the arrests were made.

On Oct. 14, Innisfail RCMP enlisted the assistance of CAD CRU on the investigation into a property known for several community complaints related to suspicious activity.

Over the next two days, CAD CRU, Innisfail Detachment General Investigation Section and the Red Deer Crime Reduction Team worked together.

It determined that one of the subjects from the property was in breach of a probation order.

The investigation also discovered that both the vehicles they were driving were stolen.

The vehicles were stopped, and the drivers were arrested without incident.

RCMP seized what is believed to be methamphetamine, bear spray, an imitation handgun and break-and-enter tools.

On Oct. 16, a search warrant was obtained for the property on South Pine Lake Road and was completed with the Calgary Auto Theft Unit's assistance.

The search led to the recovery of three additional stolen vehicles, stolen licence plates and ammunition.

At the time of the arrests, 31-year-old Bryce Edward Hagen was bound by a probation order with an assault conviction. Two separate weapon prohibitions bound 24-year-old Jordan James Dempster on probation assault and weapon convictions.

47 new criminal code charges were laid against Hagen, Dempster and 30-year-old Sara Joy Hollar.

"A lot of different units provided expertise on this file, including the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN), Red Deer RCMP Crime Reduction Team, RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Emergency Response Team, and RCMP Auto Theft Unit," says Staff Sgt. Chris Matechuk of the Innisfail RCMP detachment in a release.

"Our ability to utilize such diverse resources creates an efficient response to rural crime in central Alberta."

Hollar, Dempster and Hagen are all scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Dec. 8.