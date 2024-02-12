Inside the new boutique hotel opening in Revelstoke, B.C.

Those heading to Revelstoke, B.C., this spring will have a new option to consider when deciding where to stay.

Basecamp Resorts is opening a new boutique hotel in downtown Revelstoke on Second Street East.

Officials say the hotel, called Basecamp Suites Revelstoke, will have outdoor rooftop hot tubs, high-end bedding and furniture and shuttle services.

Basecamp Suites Revelstoke opens on May 17, 2024. (Basecamp Resorts) It will have 31 suites – from micro-studios to three-bedrooms – each with a kitchen, living/dining area, a washer/dryer and mountain views.

Basecamp Resorts says the new hotel will "redefine the quintessential mountain getaway."

"Revelstoke is a must-visit Canadian mountain town, filled with incredible culture, art, craft breweries and restaurants, stunning scenery and limitless adventures," said Sky McLean, Basecamp Resorts founder and CEO, in a Monday news release.

"We are thrilled to be opening another hotel in this beautiful pristine destination, and to provide visitors with a home-away-from-home while they take in all that Revelstoke has to offer."

The hotel opens to guests on May 17. Reservations are available online.

Basecamp Resorts will also be reopening another hotel - Northwinds Hotel Revelstoke - this summer, after conducting extensive renovations.