Intensive care unit admissions in Alberta reach highest level yet

O'Toole kicks off final week of campaign on the attack

After weeks of running what he's described as a 'positive campaign,' Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole came out swinging hard against his main opponent, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau on Monday, levelling personal attacks at his morning event, and in a series of new attack ads.

