Interfaith Food Bank puts out call for fresh vegetables, fruit and dairy as harvest season continues

As harvest season continues in southern Alberta, the Interfaith Food Bank in Lethbridge is putting out an urgent call for fresh food and produce.

The shelves at the food bank are starting to become bare as an increase in those needing support are accessing resources.

Interfaith is looking for fresh vegetables, fruit, dairy, meat and bread.

The food bank says now is the time they begin preparing for the holiday season and Thanksgiving.

Interfaith is hoping to capitalize on harvest to bring in more donations.

“The healthiest foods are our fresh foods,” said Danielle McIntyre, the executive director of Interfaith. “And a lot of our families are already cutting corners to manage their food budgets, so we really try to ensure that the food we are offering does have that food value in terms of nutrients.

“There are several of our families who would never be able to buy fruit, for example, for children’s lunches," she added, "so if we are able to have some of that on hand, it does ensure that children are growing up with what they need.”

Along with the need for fresh food items, the Interfaith continues to accept monetary donations to be used in areas needed most.

