CALGARY -- CTV News has secured letters sent to CF Chinook Centre retailers notifying them of confirmed cases of COVID-19 tied to the mall.

In the eight internal memos circulated between Oct. 26 and Nov. 30, CF Chinook Centre officials — including the general manager and property manager — provided the names of 18 retailers that had identified positive cases among staff members.

According to the documents sent to 'CF Chinook Retailers and Office Towers Professionals', the businesses with confirmed cases included food court vendors and other restaurants. There were also three reports of staff members of the mall testing positive.

While Cadillac Fairview — the company that operates the shopping centre —compiled a list of the retailers with confirmed cases, the information was not made public on the mall's website or shared on its social media accounts.

CTV News' request for comment from Cadillac Fairview on the confirmed cases and the decision to not release the information publicly, elicited the following response.

"We can confirm a memo was issued to our retail clients confirming separate cases of COVID-19 at various retailer premises at the property, said Cadillac Fairview officials in a written statement sent to CTV News Friday afternoon. "We continue to ensure safety at the centre with our enhanced safety measures in accordance with local public health guidelines."

While businesses are not required to report confirmed cases to the public, a number of grocery stores, airlines and restaurants have announced when an employee, customer or passenger has tested positive. These businesses have encouraged those who may have been potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19 to monitor themselves for symptoms and to follow the guidance of health officials.

The following are the dates of the letters and the locations where positive cases were identified: