CALGARY -- Chinook Centre has reported that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the mall.

The mall said in a memo released on Nov.30, that the affected parties acted quickly and responsibly by contacting Alberta Health Services and Chinook Centre immediately.

If you or anyone you know have been to chinook mall recently go get tested. pic.twitter.com/Idt7UmLhf8 — -M (@Moe_Saghir) December 2, 2020

AHS has advised no further action and the mall remains open for business.

Chinook Centre is urging all customers to immediately notify both the mall or Alberta Health Service if any employee, contractor, or guest is confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19.

The mall has implemented special cleaning in all common areas and high-touch points, physical distancing, handwashing signage in all washrooms and an increased number of sanitizer stations.

The mall continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely.