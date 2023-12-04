Invasive ‘super pigs' encroaching on Alberta's mountain parks, experts warn
Experts warn that Canada's "super pigs" – a crossbreed of wild boars and domestic pigs – are quickly encroaching on mountain parks and communities in Alberta.
A leading researcher on the topic, Dr. Ryan Brook at the University of Saskatchewan's College of Agriculture and Bio Resources, says the risk the swine could pose to national parks is serious.
"These wild pigs are the worst invasive large mammal on the planet," he said. "So, if you ask me, ‘Ryan, what's worse than invasive pigs?' I don't even know what to tell you, I don't know anything. They are terrible."
Pigs are not native to Canada, but were a species introduced in the 1980s to be raised on farms for meat production, before the market peaked and collapsed in the early 2000s.
"You could barely give away a wild boar, so people started cutting fences and letting them go," Brook said. "We've had this ongoing pattern of escapes and releases, and those animals have actually thrived in the wild."
At the time, it was believed that the wild boars wouldn't be able to survive Alberta winters, but Brooks says people underestimated the animal's intelligence.
"They learned to tunnel into the snow, so when it's really cold, like -30 C, -40 C, they're under the snow, under that insulated blanket, and toasty and warm," Brook said. "They can be really big. They're also covered in thick fur and so they're really adapted to the cold and have done well."
Brook says wild pigs are now widespread and firmly established in Canada, and continue to spread in the prairies.
"They are here permanently to stay on the prairies for at least another 300 years. So, we've missed the window to eradicate them, now we have to think about how do we live with these invasive wild pigs?"
Historically, the pig stronghold in Alberta has been north of Edmonton, where there were pig farms, but Brook says that is expanding dramatically.
He says the pigs pose a serious risk to mountain parks and communities in Alberta, turning the wild pig problem from a rural issue to an urban issue.
"They're spreading and we're seeing some (at) locations less than 15 to 20 kilometers away from the mountain parks, and I don't think it's going to be very long before we start to see (them) popping in some of the mountain parks like Jasper and Banff and going into towns and cities as well," he says.
The animals pose all kinds of issues, Brooks says, including extensive damage to native ecosystems.
Wild pigs tear the ground apart searching for insect larva and vegetable roots. They wallow in mud and contaminate the soil with urine and recess, which can not only make people sick, but can also destroy water quality.
"Most importantly, they can carry and spread disease, and these diseases can spread to humans, to pets, to livestock and to wildlife, and so that's certainty, to my view, the biggest concern about these things -- their ability to potentially to obtain and breed diseases and parasites," Brook said.
"Deer and elk will come and graze on some grass and they leave you can't even tell they were there. Pigs you can tell they've been there, because it looks like a bomb went off."
Ruiping Luo, conservation specialist with the Alberta Wilderness Association, says she's concerned about the impact super pigs would have on national parks and mountain communities.
"I can imagine that if the wild boars are moving into that area, they're going to impact the ecosystem, they're going to impact the wildlife, and they could potentially impact tourism and recreation because these people are here to see these beautiful mountains," she said.
Brook says control efforts on the prairies are removing about one per cent of wild pigs, but needs to increase to around 60-70 per cent to even slow the spread.
It's difficult to know exact population numbers across the prairies, because there is limited support for research on wild pigs in Canada, Brook says.
He does, however, credit Alberta for being one of few provinces that funds scientific research on the topic.
"I've been warning about these for 14 years and begging and pleading for action, so I'm not sure why everybody's hit the snooze button and ignored it.
"Part of the challenge with pigs is they are very much out of site out of mind. You can ignore wild pigs all you want until you can't any more, and so I think we're getting to the point now where they're becoming abundant enough and people are going to be hitting them on highways and roads, they're going to be seeing them in their gardens, they're going to see their crops destroyed, their favourite hiking place ripped apart, so they may not see pigs, but they're going to see those impacts."
Alberta does have a Wild Boar Control Program to help mitigate the spread of wild boar at large, including surveillance and trapping, crop insurance and a bounty program.
The Whole Sounder Trapping Incentive Program gives approved trappers $75 per set of ears per sounder, or group of pigs, and runs from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024.
However, Brook says that hunting wild boars is one of the biggest barriers to success in the prairies, and actually plays a massive role in helping to spread the pigs to new areas.
"You can't barbecue your way out of a wild pig problem," Brook said. "You have to have strong government control programs and hunting, not only doesn't reduce pigs, it actually makes the problem much worse by making them nocturnal and making them more elusive."
Brook says ground trapping is a great tool, but wants to see Alberta include helicopter searchwa to find and remove pigs.
The Minister of Agriculture, RJ Sigurdson, says the province's ground trapping program is one of many efforts being done to control the spread in Alberta, including a study on a group of pigs that is being tracked.
"We have looked at every way possible to be able to understand the movements of what the wild boar is doing in the province," he said. "We do have one currently that is being studied actively to understand their behaviour, so it gives us a better chance of how we move forward in dealing with sounders that are moving through the province and how we as well capture those sounds when they are located."
The government has also partnered with the Alberta pork industry and University of Calgary veterinary medicine department on a large monitoring program for wild boards.
"As a department, we have a full-time staff dedicated to our wild boar control program to make sure that we're constantly working on this," Sigurdson said.
"We're going to continue to work with our partners collaboratively together to make sure that we're keeping a close eye on this and providing all resources necessary to be able to control the spread of wild boar."
If you see a wild pig you're asked to report it to the provincial government and to the Canadian Wild Pig Research Project.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
opinion As Trump burns through cash, powerful Republicans are rallying behind a surging candidate
With less than 50 days until Republican voters begin the process of determining their nominee to take on President Joe Biden, political analyst Eric Ham writes about a storm brewing within the GOP -- as super-donors align behind a surging candidate who could pose a threat to frontrunner Donald Trump.
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
Speaker Fergus apologizes, faces calls to resign over 'personal' video played at Ontario Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, but two opposition parties say that's not enough and are now calling for him to resign over his 'unacceptable' participation in a partisan event.
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose.
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
Short-term rentals have 'significantly impacted' housing affordability: Desjardins
A Desjardins report suggests short-term rentals likely contributed to the housing affordability crisis in Canada and around the world.
Canada's foreign interference commissioner unveils parties granted standing in inquiry
The Government of Canada as well as the Conservative and New Democratic parties are among the nearly two dozen entities granted standing to participate in the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions, Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue revealed Monday.
NDP calling on Liberals to establish special immigration measures to help Canadians with families in Gaza
The federal NDP is urging the Liberals to immediately create special immigration measures to allow the evacuation of extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents in Gaza.
Edmonton
-
Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.
-
Alberta minister's son in critical condition after crash
The youngest children of an Alberta minister were injured in a crash last Friday.
-
St. Albert woman killed in Highway 28 crash
A 30-year-old woman from St. Albert was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 28 east of Morinville Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
-
B.C. economic growth slowing to 0.5% next year, private forecasters say
Private-sector forecasters in British Columbia say they agree with the government's recent projection that economic growth will slow next year.
-
Canada's first electric fire engine unveiled in Vancouver
Canada's first electric-powered fire engine is now operating out of Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood, promising a range of improvements over traditional trucks – including less noise and better maneuverability.
Atlantic
-
Sticky, weighty snow totals more than 20 cm for parts of the Maritimes
There were snowy roads and plenty of work for snow blowers and shovels for parts of the Maritimes on Monday as the region contends with the first heavy snowfall of December.
-
Majority of N.S. power outages restored following heavy snow
Many Nova Scotians woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday morning which caused school closures, slippery roads and power outages.
-
Fellow Maritime musicians remember Myles Goodwyn
While attempting to sum up the life and career of Myles Goodwyn’s, five-time ECMA award winner Charlie A’Court said April Wine, which was led by Goodwyn, showed the world the high-level of music talent produced in Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
-
Southern B.C. braces for heavy rain as atmospheric river makes landfall
An atmospheric river has made landfall in southern British Columbia, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. economic growth slowing to 0.5% next year, private forecasters say
Private-sector forecasters in British Columbia say they agree with the government's recent projection that economic growth will slow next year.
Toronto
-
Video shows assassination attempt on Toronto-area lawyer, gunman gets 12 years in prison
A video recorded by two would-be assassins showing a botched hit on a Toronto-area lawyer ended up as evidence in the trial of a Brantford man who was later sentenced to 12 years in prison.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Uber launches lawsuit over 'bad faith' council vote, calls on court to overturn ridesharing cap
Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court over a surprise council vote to freeze the number of ridesharing licences.
-
Bypassing public hearings, debate on Ontario Place bill is undemocratic: opposition
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government is planning to bypass key debate and public hearings on a bill to push Ontario Place redevelopment plans forward, a move the opposition parties say is undemocratic.
Montreal
-
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
-
It begins: Montreal launches first round of major snow removal program
It's not winter in Montreal until the plow trucks roll in. The city was blanketed in a fresh blanket of snow over the weekend, and officials say they're ready to start clearing roads, sidewalks and bike paths.
-
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.
Ottawa
-
Toronto bus company no show for Ottawa pro-Israel rally participants, UJA says
A Jewish organization says a bus service contracted to transport community members from Toronto to Ottawa for a pro-Israel rally did not show.
-
Ottawa police investigating online shooting threats at Orleans high school
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating shooting threat messages that were sent to students at Garneau Catholic High School in Orléans.
-
Large pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill decries antisemitism
Supporters of Israel and prominent Jewish groups rallied Monday on Parliament Hill, calling for an end to antisemitic violence in Canada and for solidarity with Israel.
Kitchener
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Homer Watson painting set for auction after being in Waterloo Region home for decades
Homer Watson is one of Waterloo Region’s -- and Canada's -- most renowned painters. One of his works is set to hit the auction block this week.
-
Mastermind closing 18 stores including Cambridge location
Mastermind has reached a deal to the sell the bulk of its business, but 18 locations including its Cambridge store, will be closing.
Saskatoon
-
'It's over and done with': Former partner testifies in murder trial of Sask. Mountie
The former partner of a Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder was the first to testify as the trial began on Monday in Prince Albert.
-
Parole revoked for man who brutally killed woman in Saskatoon
A man who brutally killed a Saskatoon woman more than 20 years ago has had his day parole revoked.
-
'Only one taxpayer': Saskatoon councillors weigh implications of property tax hike
City councillor Troy Davies is looking back at last week's City of Saskatoon budget deliberations as a missed opportunity.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault driver charged with operation causing death in fatal September collision
Police have laid criminal charges against the driver of a pickup truck involved in a September collision in the Sault that killed a pregnant woman.
-
New Liskeard man charged with attempted murder in shooting
A 29-year-old northern Ontario man is in custody and facing attempted murder and firearms-related charges following an incident in Temiskaming Shores late last week.
-
Sudbury florist has done flower arrangements for the Queen and Princess Diana
Pat Ptaszynski has been in the flower business in Greater Sudbury for 73 years.
Winnipeg
-
Poll shows Wab Kinew has highest approval rating among Canadian premiers
He has only been in office since October, but Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is already boasting the highest approval rating among Canadian premiers, according to a new poll.
-
Winnipeg man who printed 3D handguns gets 12 years in jail
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for his role in a 3D gun manufacturing and trafficking ring.
-
Winnipeg seeing spike in shoplifting incidents: police
Winnipeg is seeing a 44 per cent spike in shoplifting incidents this year.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's electricity utility to pay into nuclear fund, clean electricity costs
The Saskatchewan government's electrical utility is to remit carbon charges into a nuclear energy investment fund, the province announced Monday.
-
Regina police investigating after fatal pedestrian collision
A woman is dead and police are investigating following a fatal pedestrian collision over the weekend.
-
Sask. hunting investigation leads to 22 years of suspensions, nearly $16,000 in fines
An investigation that began with tips from the public has led to five people pleading guilty to charges such as wildlife trafficking, hunting without a license and hunting at night.