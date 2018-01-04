CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Investigation underway after body found in Marlborough Park
Police investigating after a body was found in an alley near Maitland Dr. N.E.
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 2:02PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 4, 2018 2:57PM MST
Members of the Calgary Police Service have cordoned off a section of a northeast neighbourhood following the discovery of a body in an alley on Thursday morning.
According to CPS officials, officers responded to a location in the 1200 block of Maitland Drive N.E., in the community of Marlborough Park, at approximately 11:30 a.m. following reports a body had been found.
Police have not released the age or gender of the deceased. The nature of the death has not been determined.
More details to follow