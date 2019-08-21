The cause of a Tuesday afternoon fire in the city's northeast that sent plumes of dark smoke into the sky remains under investigation.

Firefighters were called to a location in the 7600 block of 36th Street Northeast shortly before 4 p.m. following numerous call to 9-1-1 reporting a fire as the smoke was visible from a significant distance.

A Quonset with a vehicle parked within was engulfed in flames and additional Calgary Fire Department resources were deployed to the scene.

A section of 36th Street was closed to traffic while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire.

Crews remained on scene into the early evening to monitor hotspots. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.