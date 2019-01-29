A police presence at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites University in Motel Village continued into Tuesday night following the discovery of a body on the property.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm a deceased man was located at the hotel shortly before 7:00 a.m.

The nature of the man’s death and his identity have not been released but police have deemed the death suspicious. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

As of Tuesday evening, no arrests have been made in connection with the matter.