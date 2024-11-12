'It'll be a winter wonderland': Marda Loop construction inches closer to completion, with high hopes for holiday shopping

Companies in Calgary's Marda Loop Business Improvement Area (BIA) are hoping a pause in construction will bring some holiday cheer to their bottom line.

The city's Main Streets Plan — which aims to revitalize some of the Calgary's oldest neighbourhoods — has wreaked havoc on the BIA since 2023.

The project area runs from Crowchild Trail S.W. to 19 Street on 33 Avenue S.W., and from Crowchild Trail to 18 Street on 34 Avenue S.W., encompassing a large portion of Marda Loop's main drag.

"It's so busy and there is no parking," Nho Saigon owner Trang Dang said. "It's noisy and sometimes they turn off the gas; that affects all of my equipment."

"It's definitely a lot more chaotic than it usually is, that's for sure," added Global Pet Foods general manager Casey McCullough.

Retailers say a lack of foot traffic and limited parking have been tough for sales.

They're hoping the resumption of two-way-traffic on 33 Avenue next week will give them a boost before the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

"It's usually a really vibrant and busy time for us, and we're hoping we can keep some of that going," McCullough said.

Members of the Marda Loop BIA are optimistic.

Construction on the two avenues still isn't expected to be fully completed until next year, but officials with the BIA say less noise and more accessibility will help for the time being.

"The area is going to be a lot brighter over the winter season," Bob van Wegen said.

"We'll have Christmas lights and it'll be a winter wonderland compared to what it's been the last few months."

Van Wegen believes the shopping season can still be a merry time for struggling businesses.

"That short-term pain has been very painful for many," he said. "Everybody is impatient, and the closer we get to what looks like the finish line, I think the more people really just want to get this work done.

"I'm hoping the traffic start-up can help."

The City of Calgary says the project will modernize the area and put a larger emphasis on walkability.

It has offered a $5,000 Main Streets Business Support Grant to help businesses make up their losses, but many tell CTV News it's not nearly enough.

190 local businesses are still open in the area, according to the BIA.