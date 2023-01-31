'It's a backwards move': Canada Post closes office in small Alberta town

Residents in a hamlet east of Calgary will now need to drive out of town to pick up their mail after Canada Post decided to close the community's post office.

News of the development comes as a shock to the approximate 5,000 people who live and work in Langdon, Alta.

"I think everybody's upset here," said resident Freddy Hansen, who says Canada Post should have put something else in place already.

"It should have been dealt with a long time ago."

Another resident, who only gave his first name, calls the closure "backwards."

"This community is growing like crazy and it's diminishing our ability to get our mail," Randy told CTV News.

"It doesn't make sense – it's a backwards move."

Canada Post announced it would close its location in the community on Monday, but promised to continue to search for a new permanent location.

However, for the time being, residents will need to drive to the town of Strathmore to pick up letters and parcels and send mail.

Hansen says that's too far to drive for a simple errand.

"Who wants to go to Strathmore? That's 40 minutes away."

The agency promises community mailboxes will be installed, but has not provided any details on when they'll be available.