Serious motor vehicle collision disrupts traffic in Rocky View County

Strathmore RCMP are on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 564 at the intersection of Highway 9 in Rocky View County that took place Friday morning, a little before 11 a.m.

Traffic in all directions is being redirected while emergency workers respond.

There’s no word on injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.