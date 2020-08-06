CALGARY -- Over the last ten days, our average high has been 27.75°, that’s a 50/50 split between the first five days of July and August - for some comparison, the average high in through the months of June/July proper were 19.8°/22.8° proper – that’s quite the noticeable contrast! But, it’s coming to an end.

After ten days beneath a series of upper ridges, a trough will swing through and dig in tonight, pushing a surface cold front through our region and triggering some blustery conditions as it does so. There’s a chance for thundershowers this evening and showers before then, as well. This trough is going to stick around for a bit, though the instability it drives in will likely be limited to periods of showers for the coming days.

This cold front could trigger severe weather east and to the north of Calgary. Drumheller is on the southern periphery of a heavier zone of potential activity that could trigger golf ball-sized hail, triple-digit wind gusts, and possibly a tornado.

Thereafter, a period of dry weather will re-emerge, but we’ll still see limitations on warmth, which will keep us beneath our seasonal average for a few days. The long-range outlook shows preliminary bouts of precipitation into the mid-week, which could push our high temperatures beneath 20° again.

As another little aside: in the category of “days at or above 25° for 2020” we were seated at 5 for a while. Thanks to the last ten days, we’re now up to 15.

Today:

Sun, chance for late-day storms

Daytime high: 28°

Evening: cold front, cloudy, breezy, low 12°

Friday:

Partly cloudy, morning showers

Daytime high: 19°

Evening: some cloud, low 9°

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, afternoon/evening showers

Daytime high: 20°

Evening: some cloud, low 8°

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22°

Evening: mainly clear, low 11°

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 24°

Evening: mainly clear, low 10°

Joanne took this one of yesterday’s sunrise south of Cochrane. Beautiful!

