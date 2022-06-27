'It was political satire': Lynne Hoff discusses her controversial parade float

'It was political satire': Lynne Hoff discusses her controversial parade float

Lynne Hoff was behind a controversial float in the Sundre Pro Rodeo's parade on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Lynne Hoff was behind a controversial float in the Sundre Pro Rodeo's parade on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina