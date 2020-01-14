CALGARY -- Calgary singer Jann Arden will be the first 2020 inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 49th annual JUNO Awards in March.

An eight-time JUNO award winner, Arden has released 14 albums during her decades-long career, amassing 19 top 10 singles, including I Would Die for You and Insensitive.

Her most recent album, These Are the Days, was released in 2018, followed by a 27-date tour.

"I've spent my career creating and performing music that I hoped would resonate with others," she said in a statement.

"I feel incredibly humbled to be recognized with this award and to join such an esteemed group of past honourees whose art has helped connect us to one another as Canadians."

To celebrate her induction, Arden will perform live at the JUNO Awards, going March 15 at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.

"I've had the great pleasure of working closely with Jann over the years and I have so much respect for her as a songwriter and as a performer but equally for her tenacity and grit," said Allan Reid, president and CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and the JUNO Awards.

"She's respected and adored for her catalogue of heartfelt music, unapologetic honesty and entertaining quick wit, we are thrilled to welcome her into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame."

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established by CARAS in 1978 to acknowledge artists that have made an outstanding contribution to the international recognition of Canadian music. Arden will join the likes of Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Barenaked Ladies, Corey Hart, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, RUSH, The Guess Who, The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame has been housed since 2016 at Calgary's Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre. A new exhibition featuring personal artifacts and memorabilia from Arden will be unveiled there March 20.

Along with being an acclaimed singer, Arden is also a broadcaster and author. She has a star on Canada's Walk of Fame and was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, as well as the Order of Canada.

Her hit sitcom JANN, has also been renewed for a second season.



