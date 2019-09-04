

CTV News Calgary





Alberta's Minister of Justice is set to visit 18 communities over the next four weeks in an effort to gain insight into the concerns of Albertans following a drastic spike in rural crime rates.

Beginning Thursday, September 5, Doug Schweitzer will be meeting with residents, business owners, crime watch groups, and municipal officials to hear their accounts of criminal activity in rural areas.

"First-hand conversations with Albertans will help ensure our actions truly reflect where Albertans are today," said Schweitzer in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "We recognize the unique vulnerability of Albertans in rural areas. We want to work with them to ensure our justice system reflects the realities of rural Alberta and has the tools and resources necessary to ensure rural Albertans feel their justice system protects them, their loved ones and their property."

Scheduled tour stop include:

Thursday, Sept. 5

Bragg Creek

Springbank

Friday, Sept.6

Red Deer

Tuesday, Sept.10

Lacombe/Ponoka

Athabasca

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Slave Lake

Fairview

Thursday, Sept. 12

Grande Prairie

Whitecourt

Monday, Sept.16

Cheadle

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Lethbridge

Coaldale

Friday, Sept. 20

Airdrie

Drumheller

Monday, Sept. 23

Drayton Valley

Monday, Sept. 30