Ka'Deem Carey would love to carry the Stampeders into the playoffs

Carey was huge in back to back wins against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. On Saturday he had 178 yards from scrimmage, 109 of those yards were on the ground.

UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.

