Ka'Deem Carey would love to carry the Stampeders into the playoffs

CALGARY -

Ka'Deem Carey is one of the big reasons why the Stampeders are back in the race in the CFL's West Division after a sluggish start to the 2021 season.

Carey is fifth in the league in rushing with 109 carries for 552 yards and four touchdowns. He played a huge role in back-to-back wins against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. On Saturday he had 178 yards from scrimmage, 109 of those yards were on the ground.

For that, the running back was named one of the top performers in the league for week 10.

Carey said the win was more important than the personal recognition, but it was still nice to get the honour.

"It feels good you know to get recognized in the CFL," Carey said.

"You know a new league for me so to get your name out here across the country is pretty good and (also) a shout out to my linemen."

CARRYING THE LOAD

Head Coach Dave Dickenson said Carey definitely deserved the award.

"I mean there were some good performances this week too but I thought he really carried the load and had an excellent game and kind of threw the offence on his back."

Carey is in his second season with the Stamps, with this being his first full season. Prior to that, he spent some time with the NFL's Chicago Bears.

Ka'Deem Carey had two huge games helping the Stampeders sweep both against the Saskatchewan Roughriders

He's a player that likes to see a lot of touches in the game and said he's hoping to get a lot of carries against the B.C. Lions on Saturday night.

"We drew up some more plays, some running plays so I'm excited just to see that," he said.

"Hopefully we can run the ball a little bit more and get our linemen showing their talents because that's who I was cutting off (against the Riders) they were giving me great push up front all game."

BIG GAME

Saturday's game is a big one for both teams. The Stamps are now 4-5 on the season, while the Lions are 4-4.

After a 2-5 start, many had written the Stamps 2021 season off. But they've come up big the last couple of weeks and a win against the Lions would help put them in the driver's seat for a playoff spot.

Carey realizes it's still must-win for his team and he's alright with that.

"Going from last in the division to a must- win, I think we'd rather be in this position," Carey said.

"We're excited that we have this chance to play this game and be in second place, so we're looking forward to it."

MAIER TESTS POSITIVE

One other note from the Stamps. Backup quarterback Jake Maier will miss at lest the next 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Stamps have resumed in-person meetings and they are flying together so the situation is a little worrisome.

Dickenson said he feels for the rookie quarterback.

"I know Jake is super frustrated and I feel bad for him because I know he's been following all the rules and is doing a great job," Dickenson said.

"He's a team guy, he's not a guy that's going to be out on the town or do anything like that so frustrated for him but as a team we've got to move forward and when he's back he's back."

Until Maier comes back, Canadian Michael O'Connor will serve as the backup starting on Saturday night against the Lions in B.C.