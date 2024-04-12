Keep that snow brush handy: More snow expected next week

Daytime highs will be slightly above seasonal on Friday with scattered showers possible in central and southern Alberta.

Temperatures will be well above seasonal on Saturday and Sunday with daytime highs in Calgary expected to hit 17 C.

Areas south of the city are likely to be even warmer with some communities, like Lethbridge and Medicine Hat forecast to reach at least 20 C by Sunday.

Unfortunately, this period of warmer weather will be short-lived. A low-pressure system will track along the southern border of the prairie provinces early next week, introducing instability in the form of cooler temperatures and precipitation.

Calgary’s daytime high on Monday will be slightly below seasonal at 10 C, with rain transitioning to mixed precipitation and then snow on Tuesday.

Snowfall totals are not likely to be significant in Calgary and accumulations will be minimal – especially on roadways after such a warm weekend.

However, if that low gets “stuck” and upsloping ends up being more persistent than early models suggest, there is a chance that portions of southern Alberta may be impacted more significantly than initial forecasts suggest.

Calgary seven-day temperature trend for April 12-18, 2024. (CTV News)

The greatest deviance from normal will occur in the daytime highs next week with temperatures between 10-12 degrees colder than average compared to overnight temperatures which will range from -3 C to -5 C, or 1-3 degrees below seasonal.