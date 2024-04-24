Kids Cancer Care marks 30th anniversary by saying farewell to one CEO and welcoming another

When the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta celebrates their 30th birthday Thursday, they'll say farewell to one CEO and welcome another.

“Christine McIver started Kids Cancer Care working from the basement of her home after losing her son Derek to brain cancer,” said the foundation in a news release.

“In 1991, under the auspices of the Canadian Cancer Society, she established the first children’s cancer camps in Alberta.”

McIver is retiring, describing her replacement Tracey Martin as passionate, collaborative, innovative and strategic.

“I’m confident Tracey will discover ways to innovate research and care for families affected by childhood cancer,” said Christine McIver.

Martin has 25 years of marketing, business, operations, research and innovation experience.

“Kids Cancer Care wowed me from day one and I’m excited to collaborate with our families and our community to co-create our future and continue to evolve research and care for families impacted by this disease,” said Martin.

“They are the ‘hug’ in the childhood cancer journey, and the passion and dedication with which they carry out this mission is truly inspiring.”

As one of her final tasks before retirement McIver will launch the foundation’s first children’s book titled Share Your Spark: The Legend of the Kindle Bug.

The book, published by Friesen Press, follows the journey of children as they make their way to the campfire at Camp Kindle.

Looking ahead at the foundation’s future, Martin will provide a glimpse into the $6.2 million expansion and accessibility project at Camp Kindle.

“With $4.2 million in commitments, donations and gifts-in-kind already secured, the foundation is turning to the Calgary community to raise the remaining $2 million,” said the foundation.

Project highlights:

Accessible and flexible play surfaces,

A multi-purpose building with an arts and crafts workshop, a teaching and learning kitchen, and diverse collaboration spaces,

Accessible, interconnected treehouse village,

An interactive, outdoor music playground,

Adaptable staff residences

The Camp Kindle renovation project should be complete sometime in 2025.