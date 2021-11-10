'Kind of thing that ends careers': Calgary pianist returns to stage after serious shoulder injury

Kathleen Morrison, left, and Carlos Foggin, will perform Ein Liederabend: An Evening of German Art Song Soprano on Nov. 27 at the Pioneer on 8th as part of Rise Up! Weekends. (Courtesy Kathleen Morrison) Kathleen Morrison, left, and Carlos Foggin, will perform Ein Liederabend: An Evening of German Art Song Soprano on Nov. 27 at the Pioneer on 8th as part of Rise Up! Weekends. (Courtesy Kathleen Morrison)

Calgary Top Stories