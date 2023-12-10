CALGARY
    Kiwanis Club gifts hundreds of toys to Calgary kids

    Close to 500 children were treated to a shopping spree Sunday at Toys R Us thanks to the Northmount Kiwanis Club Close to 500 children were treated to a shopping spree Sunday at Toys R Us thanks to the Northmount Kiwanis Club

    On Sunday, 475 children and their families were invited by the Northmount Kiwanis Club to Toys R Us in Sunridge for a Christmas celebration.

    "For a lot of these families, this will probably be the only holiday celebration that they have, or maybe the only gift they will receive this Christmas," said Elyshia Cheung, a Kiwanis Northmount board member.

    Children were given $40 to spend on a gift of their choice in the store.

    The celebration included face painting, balloon animals, and, of course, pictures with Santa.

     Kids were also allowed to leave with stuffed animals donated by the Calgary Hitmen Teddy Bear Toss.

    "For the kids, they love it a lot," said Costel Visl. "Making them smile and happy is all that matters to me. If it makes them happy, I'm happy."

    She brought her two sons, seven-year-old Nicholas and four-year-old Andrew. For her family, she says they find the event "helpful."

    "For them, it's nice to bring some new stuff around."

    The Calgary Police Service were a partner of the event with several members picking out toys with kids.

    "We were with kids of this age group, and it's just fun to come represent CPS at a fun giveaway," said Sgt. Chad Titsing.

