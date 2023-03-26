KLM flight bound for Calgary returns to Amsterdam due to unruly passenger
A KLM flight bound for Calgary was delayed Sunday morning when an unruly passenger forced the airline to return to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
An aggressive passenger was handcuffed by the crew, according to an article by Doron Sajet in nhniews.nl.
The plane, a Boeing 777-200, was close to Iceland at the time, but turned around and returned to the airport in Amsterdam.
It's not yet clear who the passenger was targeting, but the man was overpowered and had to be handcuffed to his seat.
Dutch police are waiting for the flight to arrive at Schiphol Airport and will board the plane to retrieve the passenger.
The flight, KL0677, has been rescheduled to depart from Schiphol Airport at 6:45 p.m. Amsterdam time. It's scheduled to arrive in Calgary at 7:22 p.m MST.
CTV News has reached out to KLM and the Dutch police for details, but haven't yet heard back.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
