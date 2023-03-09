Koe tops Koe in brotherly showdown, Bottcher rink clinches playoff spot in Pool B at Brier Thursday

It was a game a Koe couldn't lose, but in the end, big brother Kevin came out on top as Alberta defeated the Northwest Territories team skipped by his younger brother Jamie 10-6 Thursday afternoon.

It was a taut battle throughout, with Kevin up 7-6 heading into the final end before sealing the deal with a three spot.

The victory was a bounce-back for Team Alberta, after they lost to Manitoba 9-5 Wednesday night.

Alberta improved to 7-1 with the win. Northwest Territories dropped to 1-7.

Alberta skip Kevin Koe steered his team past Northwest Territories, skipped by his younger brother Jamie, Thursday at the Brier (Photo: Twitter@TSNCurling)

Thursday morning was a good one for Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher, whose Wild Card 31 squad squeaked by Quebec 8-7.

With the win, Wild Card #1 secured a playoff spot in Pool B. Koe had already locked up a playoff spot in Pool A.

Wild Card #3, skipped by St. Albert's Karsten Sturmay lost to Canada 8-3. Their record dropped to 3-4.

Wild Card #3 are back in action at 5 p.m., taking on Ontario.

Karsten Sturmay's Wild Card #3 at the Brier