'Lack of provincial leadership': Calgary city councillor pushes back against province's letter

A Calgary city councillor is urging Calgarians to write to Alberta's transportation minister, their MLA and even Premier Danielle Smith to tell them to reverse course on their plan to scuttle the Green Line project.

Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott says the province's decision to pull their funding for the multi-billion-dollar project will cost jobs and waste taxpayer dollars.

"(Alberta Transportation) Minister Devin Dreeshen and the governing UCP have put thousands of Calgarian jobs at risk, jeopardized hundreds of millions of public dollars spent on work so far and most importantly, denied Calgarians a city-shaping transit system," Walcott said in a newsletter on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the City of Calgary said it received a letter from Dreeshen's office, which stated the province was pulling its funding from the Green Line pending "a new alignment from an independent third party."

"There are serious concerns with the City of Calgary's new business case for the Green Line LRT project that was submitted to the province on Aug. 15," Dreeshen said in a statement.

"The new alignment serves too few Calgarians, reducing ridership by 40 percent while the total project cost has risen by about 14 per cent."

Longer commutes, more traffic jams

In his comments about the decision, Walcott said 96,000 people move to Calgary each year and losing the project will cause serious development issues.

"If we do not build the Green Line and invest in our transit system, we are facing longer commutes and more frequent traffic jams," he said.

At a cost of $615 million, the province is upgrading Deerfoot Trail, but Walcott questions where it's spending the rest of the $4.3 billion surplus in the latest budget.

He's also concerned about the failure of the decision itself.

"Calgarians finally had three orders of government begrudgingly working together to build the Green Line, expand our transit system and build homes along our new transit line," said Walcott.

"It is not possible to build a world-class transit project if it is regularly used to pick fights and shore up votes for provincial politicians."

Tone changed

Ward 3 Coun. Jasmine Mian said the news of the province pulling out of the Green Line agreement "was disappointing to see" this week, especially because council had been given assurances for months.

However, it didn't come as much of a surprise, she said, because when former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi became leader of the Alberta NDP, Mian says communication between Calgary city hall and the provincial government changed.

"I feel that the government's tone and tender changed v ery distinctly in the spring when Naheed Nenshi became leader of the Alberta NDP. That's not just my opinion, you can actually see it in the letters from Minister Dreeshen.

"They don't even sound like they're coming from the Government of Alberta; they sound like they're coming from UCP headquarters."

Mian says this now throws doubt on any progress that could be made on any major project in Alberta.

"When Ric McIver had done a review in 2021 and found that council had done everything right and to have this happen again, I just don't think it's tenable for us to build something."

Walcott says Calgarians need to email Dreeshen and the premier to have their voices heard.