CALGARY -- Calgary may not have had a traditional Stampede celebration this year, but the spirit of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth still holds true for the final weekend of festivities.



On Friday morning, organizers are preparing for another big turnout at the GMC Community Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon at Brookfield Residential YMCA in Seton.



The free event will offer up pancakes, sausages and bacon in a drive-thru format. Those interested in attending must register for a time slot in advance at Calgary Stampede.



Breakfast will only be served to those inside vehicles and no bicycles, scooters, or walking around near the food tents will be allowed to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.



Non-medical masks are not mandatory, but Alberta Health Services does recommend wearing them at the breakfast.

There will be no parking or washrooms on site. Once guess receive their breakfast, they will be asked to take their order away from the food tents to another area on site, take it home or to a park where it can be enjoyed in a socially distanced manner.



Another community pancake breakfast is scheduled for Saturday at Southcentre Mall from 9 a.m. to noon and the mini donut drive-thru at Stampede Park will run from noon until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

All of the breakfasts require pre-registration.

Stampede Food Trucks events also run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Spruce Meadows, at Vivo for Healthier Generations on Saturday and at Grey Eagle Casino on Sunday.

To finish off this year’s Stampede, the Bell fireworks show will light up the sky at 11 p.m. Sunday. The 17 minute show can be enjoyed at any safe place with a view of Stampede Park and Funny 1060 AM will broadcast a soundtrack to accompany the fireworks. For those who can't see it in person, CTV Calgary will broadcast the display both online and on television.