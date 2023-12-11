Lawsuit filed against Lafarge by residents living near Alberta cement plant
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against Lafarge, claiming dust from its Exshaw, Alta., cement plant has caused a nuisance to the community and impacted the enjoyment of residents' property.
Adam Bordignon, a lawyer representing the case, says the issues residents have had to deal with regarding the plant have increased over recent years.
"The production capacity of the cement plant has greatly increased, and subsequently the amount of noise and dust and odour being released from the cement plant has greatly increased as well," said Bordignon, who is based in Hamilton, Ont.
The lawsuit alleges negligence and nuisance by allowing "dust, noise, and vibrations to eminate from the cement plant."
According to Bordignon, the lead plaintiff, who owns property less than a kilometre from the plant, has moved away due to the dust.
The number of people represented in the lawsuit will likely be in the hundreds, Bordignon says.
"It’s really gotten to the point where the community members should not be forced to bear the burdens of dealing with this," Bordignon added.
The plaintiffs are seeking compensation caused by the "annoyances through the past couple of years," but no dollar amount has been attached to the suit.
"They’re mainly seeking compensation for the costs of having to clean up Lafarge’s mess and the lack of enjoyment as a result of living next to this plant," he said.
The class action lawsuit was filed in the Court of King's Bench in Calgary on Dec. 6th but has not been certified.
In a statement to CTV News, the company said, "At Lafarge Canada, our core values revolve around an unwavering commitment to health, safety, and environmental stewardship. In light of the current situation, we approach it with the utmost seriousness. However, as the matter is before the courts, we have no comment at this time."
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
