The family of Finley Malmberg, the young girl with Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy who passed away in 2015, is hoping to honour her memory by arranging to have 25 people donate blood in Finley’s name ahead of August 2, 2018.

The Malmberg family says Finley taught them how precious life truly is in the brief 13 months they had with her. They say arranging blood donations is one way to give back to the community that gave them so much in their time of need.

The drive is already 88 per cent of the way to its goal and Nicole Malmberg, Finley’s mother, says she’s been touched by the strong showing.

“Just to see all those people again rally to support this, it meant so much.” said Nicole. “There was a time when we were that family in the hospital. We were that family that needed all that support. Just because my family is not in that situation anymore (doesn’t) mean there aren’t families that are now in that situation and need the support.”

During their time with Finley, the family adopted Finley’s Bucket List as a reminder to make memories together and to live life to the fullest. The bucket list approach remains a part of the Malmbergs’ lives three years after they said goodbye to Finley.

“Even though she’s no longer with us we still incorporate it into our lives and we still choose to live each day with intention.”

To book an appointment to donate blood in Finley Malmberg's honour, visit Canadian Blood Services.

With files from CTV’s Kaella Carr