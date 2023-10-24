Lethbridge, Alta., high school's football season canceled following sexual assault allegations

The football season at a Lethbridge, Alta., high school is over, weeks after four of its players are alleged to have sexually assaulted another member of the team.

An internationally recognized trauma expert, called in to help the students and staff at Chinook High School last week, made the recommendation on Monday.

"We have come to understand that we need more time to evaluate and respond to the impact this incident is having on our school community," the school wrote in a statement on its website.

"Given this, it was our view that we are not ready to return to play."

Four players of the Chinook Coyotes are accused of sexual assaulting a 16-year-old boy, another member of the team, on Oct. 3.

Police charged the group on Oct. 11 with sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

The accused players and the victim have not been named.

In its statement, the school went on to say that all of the players and coaches have engaged in all the activities that were asked of them and "have been highly engaged in learning from this experience."

"We have all been deeply impacted by the distressing nature of the recent incident that occurred at Chinook and the severity of the criminal charges. This has been an incredibly difficult time for students, staff, the school community at Chinook and the Division as a whole. Our students and student-athletes should expect to be safe in our schools.

"It is clear we still have work to do to fully meet that expectation."

Chinook High School encourages anyone who has been assaulted in any way or may need support to reach out to administration when they feel ready.