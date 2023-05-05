Lethbridge candidates share their priorities for non-profit sector

UCP and NDP candidates from both Lethbridge ridings took part in a town hall on Friday to discuss their priorities for the local non-profit sector.

The forum, hosted by Volunteer Lethbridge at the Galt Museum and Achieves, gave candidates a chance to answer questions about the challenges the non-profit sector is seeing.

The event was a first for Lethbridge-West UCP candidate Cheryl Seaborn, who feels it was a valuable learning experience.

"There was lots of information for me to learn about the non-profits as I prepared for this forum," she said. "I appreciate the opportunity I had to be here and to participate."

"A UCP government means sustainability, that's what that means. We have a strong economy it continues to grow."

For Lethbridge-West NDP candidate Shannon Phillips, the issues discussed were ones she said she was familiar with.

"I have interacted with folks in the broad spectrum of civil society for many years," she said.

"We need to restore better leadership and that is the way we can have better affordability, better services, better healthcare and better jobs."

Sarah Amies, executive of the Downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone, said she found the event valuable.

"It was really useful to be able to sit and, in an afternoon, hear all four of those candidates speaking to the priorities that have already been established by the not-for-profit-sector in Alberta," she said.

Albertans head to the polls on May 29.