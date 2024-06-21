Lethbridge celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.

Friday morning the Metis flag was raised for the first time on a new flag pole set up along Metis Trail.

The flag pole had been in the works since 2022.

“To be able to acknowledge that our people are here and contributing to Lethbridge and area in good ways and trying to make ourselves seen and known is absolutely wonderful,” said Brittany Lee, a member of the Lethbridge and Area Metis Council.

Not long after, a community celebration opened up at Galt Gardens.

Attendees could listen to music, sample a little Indigenous cuisine, make crafts and more.

“It's just a blessing to have so many people here. And what a successful this is for today. I'm honoured to be here and what they've been doing in the community of late. These are things we need in a community,” said Theron Black, a member of the Honouring Traditions and Reconciliation Society.

At the same time Fort Whoop-Up was hosting its own event.

There, a group of Indigenous artists from the University of Lethbridge hosted an art exhibit called Buffalomech.

The exhibit revolves around technological advancement through an indigenous point of view.

“The students did work in a variety of mediums. We have performance art, new medium kind of bead work and stop motion animation,” said Buffalomech organizer, Migueltzinta Solis.

Organizers believes days and events like these are important.

It helps to teach both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people about traditional ways of living.

“We always have Aboriginal people and non-Aboriginal people come to our programs and things like this," Black said, "where we can all heal together and enjoy each others company and culture. To learn, build relationships and understanding.”

National Indigenous Peoples Day was first celebrated in 1996.

June 21 is a significant day for many Indigenous groups due to the summer solstice.



