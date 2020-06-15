LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- The Blackfoot Confederacy Flag was raised Monday at city hall to kick off the start of National Indigenous Peoples Week. The City of Lethbridge highlighted the importance of the week, especially during a time where the need for change and the topic of racism has become more prevalent.

Mayor Chris Spearman said what many people don’t understand is when people perpetuate with discrimination and racism, it creates a whole economic burden. But when everyone has the same opportunities, it makes it possible to get past those economic burdens.

“Racism is a reality and we want to make sure that going forward into the future that we build a base of understanding, that we respect each other as human beings, (and help) make sure that young people have the same opportunities ... living in the city of Lethbridge.”

Spearman said it’s also important that people get the same opportunities when they graduate, seek employment and housing.

President Métis Local Region 3 Adam Browning said it’s important for the Métis community in Lethbridge to show their partnership and support for their Blackfoot cousins.

“Recognizing the distinct - the similarities and (also) the differences," said Browning, "that different indigenous groups have - and so while the Blackfoot confederacy flag is not the Métis flag, the symbolism behind it relates very much to who we are as Indigenous people.”

Browning said the specifics of different Indigenous cultures should be taught more in educational institutions in order to better understand the history of each Indigenous community.

That’s why the city is aiming to be a community of reconciliation with Indigenous communities and show a better representation of Lethbridge as a whole which is why a new city job position was created.

Indigenous Relation Coordinator Pamela Beebe said she’s the first person to the job title, which she got in February.

“It looks like having people like myself employed here... (having) people of colour who are employed here - that’s what it looks like to me and that’s the message that I try to convey in my office.”

Beebe said there is still lots of work to be done, but she’s happy to be part of the change.

Online and in-person events are scheduled throughout the week at the Southern Alberta Art Gallery and the Galt Museum and Archive.

National Indigenous People Week wraps up on National Indigenous Day, which the federal government chose to be on June 21st.