Lethbridge city manager Craig Dalton resigns

The City of Lethbridge announced on Tuesday that city manager Craig Dalton was resigning to pursue another career opportunity.

Dalton has been in the position since May of 2020, and helped to steer the City of Lethbridge through the COVID-19 pandemic that quickly followed.

“Mr. Dalton has worked hard and served Lethbridge well for almost two years,” said Mayor Blaine Hyggen in a news release.

Hyggen said that Dalton had put the building blocks and systems in place to help them forge ahead with a bright future.

“I was thankful for the opportunity to be a part of a strong leadership team at the City of Lethbridge, and to contribute to the community in a meaningful way,” said Dalton.

Dalton’s last day in office hasn’t yet been determined, but is expected to be in March.

Lethbridge city council will be discussing ways forward and finding another leader in the coming days.