LETHBRIDGE -- Even during a global pandemic, policing has to continue.

A Lethbridge couple is facing drug and weapons charges after search warrants were executed at a home and detached garages in the southern Alberta city.

Members of the Lethbridge police Crime Suppression Team and Priority Crimes Unit raided a home in the 2900 block of 12th Avenue S. on Tuesday, along with a detached garage in the 1000 block of 12B Street S, a detached garage on Temple Boulevard and a vehicle.

A man was arrested at one of the garages and a woman was arrested at the residence.

Police said in a release the searches resulted in the seizure of:

  • More than 450 grams of methamphetamine worth just over $27,000
  • Nearly $1,000 worth of cocaine
  • More than $3,400 in cash
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Two conducted energy weapons
  • Three brass knuckles
  • bear spray
  • An airsoft gun that resembled an assault rifle
  • A stolen snow blower
  • Electronics
  • Several used prepaid Visa cards

Nicholas Stephen Galbraith, 33, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (X2)
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to an order (X4)
  • Knowingly possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon (X3)
  • Possession of stolen property under $5,000
  • Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000
  • Driving a motor vehicle without supervision

Hope Victoria Ann Pogue, 23, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (X2)
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon (X2)
  • Possession of stolen property under $5,000
  • Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000

Both were released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court June 11.