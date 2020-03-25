Lethbridge couple face drug and weapons charges after home and garages searched by police
Some of the weapons, drugs and cash seized by police in Lethbridge. (Courtesy Lethbridge police)
LETHBRIDGE -- Even during a global pandemic, policing has to continue.
A Lethbridge couple is facing drug and weapons charges after search warrants were executed at a home and detached garages in the southern Alberta city.
Members of the Lethbridge police Crime Suppression Team and Priority Crimes Unit raided a home in the 2900 block of 12th Avenue S. on Tuesday, along with a detached garage in the 1000 block of 12B Street S, a detached garage on Temple Boulevard and a vehicle.
A man was arrested at one of the garages and a woman was arrested at the residence.
Police said in a release the searches resulted in the seizure of:
- More than 450 grams of methamphetamine worth just over $27,000
- Nearly $1,000 worth of cocaine
- More than $3,400 in cash
- Drug paraphernalia
- Two conducted energy weapons
- Three brass knuckles
- bear spray
- An airsoft gun that resembled an assault rifle
- A stolen snow blower
- Electronics
- Several used prepaid Visa cards
Nicholas Stephen Galbraith, 33, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (X2)
- Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to an order (X4)
- Knowingly possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon (X3)
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000
- Driving a motor vehicle without supervision
Hope Victoria Ann Pogue, 23, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (X2)
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon (X2)
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000
Both were released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court June 11.