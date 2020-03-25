LETHBRIDGE -- Even during a global pandemic, policing has to continue.

A Lethbridge couple is facing drug and weapons charges after search warrants were executed at a home and detached garages in the southern Alberta city.

Members of the Lethbridge police Crime Suppression Team and Priority Crimes Unit raided a home in the 2900 block of 12th Avenue S. on Tuesday, along with a detached garage in the 1000 block of 12B Street S, a detached garage on Temple Boulevard and a vehicle.

A man was arrested at one of the garages and a woman was arrested at the residence.

Police said in a release the searches resulted in the seizure of:

More than 450 grams of methamphetamine worth just over $27,000

Nearly $1,000 worth of cocaine

More than $3,400 in cash

Drug paraphernalia

Two conducted energy weapons

Three brass knuckles

bear spray

An airsoft gun that resembled an assault rifle

A stolen snow blower

Electronics

Several used prepaid Visa cards

Nicholas Stephen Galbraith, 33, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (X2)

Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to an order (X4)

Knowingly possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon (X3)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000

Driving a motor vehicle without supervision

Hope Victoria Ann Pogue, 23, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (X2)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon (X2)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000

Both were released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court June 11.