LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Officials with the City of Lethbridge say it may be weeks, or even months before operations return to normal.

On Thursday, the city renewed its local state of emergency for an additional 90 days.

"Our goal and hope is that we won’t need this for 90 days," said director of emergency management Greg Adair. "But should it be required it will be in place."

Officials are asking people to limit gatherings and stay home. They've also closed more recreational amenities, including tennis and pickle ball courts, basketball courts, disc golf courses, BMX, mountain biking and skate parks.

The city previously closed all playgrounds, fitness equipment, benches, picnic shelters, tables, fire pits and park washrooms.

"Where we can we are going to provide signs and lock these facilities up," Adair said.

He said if the facilities aren’t enclosed or locked up, people still shouldn’t use them.

City manager Jodi Meli said the city has taken several other steps to reduce the number of touch surfaces. Several crosswalk lights have been automated so people don’t have to push the button. In many parks, the garbage can lids are being propped open so the public doesn’t have to touch them.

"We'll have additional changes coming up next week," Meli said that will include one-way travel around some of the lakes and off-leash dog runs, where it makes sense to use trail loops.

Mayor Chris Spearman is also calling on city residents to practice safe social distancing over the long weekend.

"If you traditionally celebrate with large family dinners and gatherings, please cancel these events."

Spearman said many religious or faith organizations are now offering church services online, and he is asking families to take advantage of technology to host virtual celebrations or catch-up with family members.

"Please give that a thought. Make sure you are not risking others in the community or those you love in your family."

The city said most day-to-day services are still being maintained.

On Wednesday, the transit department provided 336 trips for riders who now have to book their bus ride online, or make a phone reservation. In order to reduce phone wait times, the city is asking people to only call the Transit Department when booking a ride.

They say people who are seeking information or have questions about the transit service should call 311 and speak to the Lethbridge Customer Service Centre.