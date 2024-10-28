Lethbridge food banks struggle to cope with higher demand

LETHBRIDGE -

Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count report shows more Canadians than ever are resorting to food banks.

In March of 2024, more than two million Canadians used a food bank.

That's up six per cent from last year's record-breaking number and double the amount of users in 2019.

The biggest driver behind this increase is rising food costs.

Households with children are being hit particularly hard.

"That's actually one of the demographics that are seeing significant increase, since before the pandemic, are households with children. So, we're seeing over 700,000 visits, or nearly 700,000 visits of those who are children. And that's significantly higher than what we saw before the pandemic," said Richard Matern, Food Banks Canada director of research.

Local food banks have seen a similar rise in demand.

In September, the Lethbridge Food Bank handed out 871 hampers, which was almost 300 more than the same month in 2023.

"We can't seem to keep food items on our warehouse shelves. As soon as it comes in, it's basically going straight out the front door," said Denille Tizzard, Lethbridge Food Bank program and volunteer co-ordinator.

"We're still able to provide, at this point, adequate food items for our hampers and for our front of the house where people can come in and pick their items."

It isn't just public food banks that are feeling the pressure.

The University of Lethbridge's student food bank has seen its use skyrocket in recent years.

"We have seen 115 hampers handed out since September. And we are also seeing our food bodega averaging 40 students per day," said Maleeka Thomas, president of the University of Lethbridge Students' Union.

Many food banks are calling for immediate action to address the affordability crisis.

They say the programs set up to help lower-income Canadians are no longer enough.

"We need action on behalf of all levels of government, No. 1, to curb the affordability crisis and address the issues that are at hand right now, but to also have long-term sustainable solutions such as improving the income supports that we all know are not suitable for the families that are trying to put enough food on the table," said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of the Lethbridge Interfaith Food bank.