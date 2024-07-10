Lethbridge health centre struggles to keep the elevators working

An elevator that has been broken since June 14 is leaving some long-term care residents stranded at St. Michael’s Health Centre.

Covenant Health says the control board that operates the doors in the east wing is no longer working.

Parts that are required are obsolete and refurbished used parts were sourced, but didn’t work.

A new control board has been ordered and is set to arrive in three to four weeks.

Covenant Health says the same work will also be completed on the west elevator to avoid this type of incident in the future.

The organization added that meal, laundry and recreational services are continuing as normal and apologized for the inconvenience.

St. Michael’s offers a range of rehabilitation, palliative and continuing care services.