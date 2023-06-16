Lethbridge hires staff, trains personnel and gathers resources to manage homeless camps
The City of Lethbridge says it has hired more workers, provided more training and acquired more supplies to help manage its strategy to manage homeless encampments this summer.
Officials say the progress was made following council's approval of its encampment strategy in May.
The city says work on that follows the "challenges" it faced last year.
In 2022, there were more than 90 makeshift structures erected in Lethbridge's Civic Centre Park and nearby residents feared for their safety.
Officers responded to at least one shooting that occurred in the encampment.
https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/suspect-arrested-in-lethbridge-homeless-camp-shooting-1.5982686
"As a council, we have prioritized this work by allocating the funding and people needed to be proactive and supportive of our community's needs," said Mayor Blaine Hyggen in a statement.
"I'm extremely grateful for how quickly staff have been able to make these tangible actions to support the strategy."
The most important changes include hiring two full-time encampment response positions, training new encampment response staff and procuring supplies and "fleet service needs."
Lethbridge has also improved its outreach services and its encampment reporting service through 311.
Additionally, city officials say they've also been working closely with the Lethbridge Police Service and working to improve communication.
The LPS will "be a key partner" in the strategy over the summer, officials said.
"Working in partnership with the appropriate resources in place is the foundation necessary to provide a timely response to encampments helping to prevent entrenchment while ensuring unhoused individuals are connected with outreach services," said Sgt. Ryan Darroch, who oversees the Downtown Policing Unit, in a statement.
Streets Alive, a local outreach services provider, was selected by the city to engage with and prioritize the needs of those living in encampments.
"Their contract term will extend approximately seven months for just under $250,000. These services are expected to be fully operational by June 19," officials said.
In April, Hyggen wrote a letter to the minister of public safety and emergency services for support from Alberta Sheriffs.
The strategy update released Thursday did not include any mention of any deployment of those services.
CTV News has reached out to the provincial government for an update on the status of that request.
The city has pledged $750,000 to support its encampment strategy.
Any issues involving encampments can be reported by calling 311. Immediate, life-threatening concerns should be reported by calling 911.
