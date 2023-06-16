Lethbridge hires staff, trains personnel and gathers resources to manage homeless camps

Millions to support vulnerable Albertans

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

  • Large truck fire scorches underside of REM railway

    A part of Montreal's new light rail (REM) structure was scorched early Friday morning after a heavy truck caught fire on Highway 15. The fire burned for three hours under the REM railway near the Champlain Bridge exit, with 30 firefighters called in to battle the blaze.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina