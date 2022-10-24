Lethbridge homeless shelters, charities prepare for winter

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Lethbridge’s first snow of the season may not have lasted long, but it’s a reminder winter is coming.

For the local homeless population, that’s the toughest time of year.

Streets Alive Mission’s director of operations, Cam Kissick, knows first-hand how difficult winter can be for those who don’t have a place to call home.

“They're cold. When you get wet and you have nowhere to go, it's hard to dry off. Which is why it's so important they try to stay dry as best they can,” said Kissick.

The mission has been stockpiling clothes in what it calls it’s “people in need” bank, where clients can pick up much-needed items.

But Kissick says the walls there are noticeably bare.

The increased homeless population in Lethbridge has meant an increased need.

“We do need more donations. Obviously, there's a significant population on the streets right now,” said Kissick.

Shelters in Lethbridge have also been feeling the increased need for their services.

A recent update from city manager Lloyd Brierley showed roughly 400 people are currently experiencing homelessness and that shelter capacity is only able to accommodate about 100.

“Certainly, we do see a capacity struggle when you've got this increase in folks on the street. And also, on top of that, there being weather conditions that force people to come inside,” said Shaundra Bruvall, Alpha House Society communications manager.

Bruvall says the shelter has been running about 80 per cent capacity the past several months, and that number will increase as temperatures dip.

Despite the capacity challenges, Bruvall says the shelter won’t turn anyone away when there’s inclement weather and encourages those who need the shelter on cold days to use it.

Both Alpha House and Streets Alive are accepting winter clothing donations.

Kissick says there are particular articles of clothing which are useful right now.

“Shoes, weather-proof shoes, layerable hoodies, long-sleeved sweaters, rain gear, winter gear,” said Kissick.

Winter clothing donations can also be dropped off at city hall.