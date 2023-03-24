Lethbridge Hurricanes close out regular season, look to lock up playoff opponent

LETHBRIDGE -

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are wrapping up their regular season with a home-and-home series against the Red Deer Rebels.

It's the final test for the Canes before they head into the post-season.

Friday night's game is the fifth meeting between the two clubs this year.

The Canes have posted a 2-1-1-0 record against the Rebels.

"We've played Red Deer hard this year" said Brent Kisio, head coach.

"The last time didn't go our way but I think it's good preparation for us heading into the playoffs to play a team like Red Deer."

For the seventh straight season, the Hurricanes have secured a spot in the WHL Playoffs.

In 2020 and 2021, the post-season was cancelled because of the COVID pandemic.

The Canes were swept by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the first round last season.

"We're super pumped," said Cole Shepard, Canes forward.

"I think it's what you look forward to all year and I think we're really ready."

The Hurricanes still don’t know who they’ll face in the playoffs.

They need a single point either Friday or Saturday night against the Rebels or for the Regina Pats to lose one of their weekend games to lock up fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

A fifth-place finish will see them meet the Moose Jaw Warriors in the first round.

"Moose Jaw is a good team and we want to play them and we want to beat them in the first round," said Miguel Marques, Canes forward.

"We just have to win one game and then take it from there to the playoffs."

"We're playing for fifth place, which is important," Kisio said.

"So we have a big task at hand with Red Deer. We know how good they are and they're one of the best in the league, so it's a great challenge for us."

Either way, the Canes will start the playoffs on the road.