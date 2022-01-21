Lethbridge Hurricanes return to action tonight with new faces on the lineup

CALGARY -

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are back in action with a double header this weekend and fans will get their first look at the ‘Canes newest WHL prospects draft picks making their club debut tonight against the Red Deer Rebels.

The 'Canes have added two new players to the line up including, 2001-born Corson Hopwo from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for 2001-born forward Logan Barlage and a fourth-round draft pick in the 2022 draft. The club also acquired 2004-born forward Brayden Edwards from the Winnipeg Ice in exchange for 2002-born forward Chase Wheatcroft and a fifth-round pick.

“We've gone through the (draft) deadline now, we have some new bodies here and we have a good challenge against Red Deer tonight,” said Hurricanes head coach Brent Kisio.

Friday’s tilt will be the first chance fans will have to see the new duo play.

“Just starting games, tonight is going to be really fun,” said Hopwo. “It's going to be a game that will kind of help us bond and get used to everyone so I think it's going to be good.”

So far this season, Hopwo has tallied 16 points, eight goals and eight assists in 25 games with the Tigers and he hopes to bring that momentum to his new team.

“I can bring kind of a quick skilled, gritty mentality to the up front there and hopefully chip in on the offence tonight,” said Hopwo.

Kisio is confident in the recent trades and says fans will see for themselves what the duo will bring come game time.

“Hopwo is a good leader, coming from a good program, from what we've seen in practice, he has skill, he can skate, he's a bigger body, and he just does things the right way and plays hard. Edwards - he's added speed, he's fast player, we like what we’ve seen in practice and we think there’s a lot of potential there for us,” said Kisio.

AIMING FOR SECOND HALF SURGE

So far this season, Hopwo has tallied 16 points, eight goals and eight assists in 25 games with the Tigers and he hopes to bring that momentum to his new team.

The ‘Canes currently sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, but there is still plenty of time for that to change as they have a busy two months ahead, with 36 games in the next 72 days.

“Managing our energy is going to be the important part,” said Kisio. “We play a lot of hockey this second half, our guys like playing games, we like coaching games so we're excited about that opportunity but it's going to be a lot of games in a few nights so its managing our energy, we got to use everyone, everyone's got to play and everyone is going have to be a part of it.”

It will be a grind but the players have one goal in mind.

“It’s exciting to show what we can do as a team and hopefully get a playoff spot,” said Hopwo.

Friday night's game will be the fourth meeting of the season between the ‘Canes and Rebels, with Lethbridge posting a 1-1-1-0 record on the season so far.

The Hurricanes will also be in action on Saturday in Swift Current when they take on the Broncos.

Update for fans hoping to take in a game. The Hurricanes are adjusting the ticket purchasing procedure with the 50 per cent capacity restrictions. Starting today, tickets will be held for voucher holders until 5 p.m. two days before game time. After that time, all remaining seats will be released to the public.