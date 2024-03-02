CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after gun fired in domestic dispute

    A 21-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after a Friday incident where a gun was fired at a home on the north side.

    Police responded to a report of a domestic incident at a home on 13 Avenue North where a gun was allegedly fired.

    The victim was able to get out of the house and called police from a neighbour’s home.

    Police say the suspect left the original home to assist the victim, then surrendered the police.

    A search of the residence yielded a shotgun, ammunition and other weapons.

    The man was charged with attempted murder, uttering threats, mischief to property, two counts of assault with a weapon and a number of other firearms charges.

    The man is in custody waiting for a bail hearing.

    Because it’s a case involving domestic violence, in order to protect the name of the victim, police declined to identify the man.

