Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after gun fired in domestic dispute

A 21-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after a Friday incident where a gun was fired at a home on the north side.

Police responded to a report of a domestic incident at a home on 13 Avenue North where a gun was allegedly fired.

The victim was able to get out of the house and called police from a neighbour’s home.

Police say the suspect left the original home to assist the victim, then surrendered the police.

A search of the residence yielded a shotgun, ammunition and other weapons.

The man was charged with attempted murder, uttering threats, mischief to property, two counts of assault with a weapon and a number of other firearms charges.

The man is in custody waiting for a bail hearing.

Because it’s a case involving domestic violence, in order to protect the name of the victim, police declined to identify the man.