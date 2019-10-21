Lethbridge police arrest four during investigation into gunshots near Columbia Boulevard home
Lethbridge Police Service members scoured an alleyway in the 400 block of Columbia Boulevard West during the investigation into reports of gunshots
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 10:03AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 1:03PM MDT
LETHBRIDGE – The Lethbridge Police Service confirms four people are in custody following Monday morning's investigation into gunshots near a home a short distance from Nicholas Sheran Park.
LPS officials confirm officers were called to the 400 block of Columbia Boulevard West, west of McMaster Boulevard, at about 7:45 a.m. Monday morning. Suspected gunfire was heard near a residence in the area.
Dan Wyatt says he heard “a loud pop” in the back alley behind his home.
“I don’t really know what happened, but I’m sure it was a gunshot.”
Wyatt says about 20 police officers converged on the scene, including members of the Lethbridge Police Service Tactical Unit. “They went door to door,” he said.
Early Monday afternoon, police confirmed four people were in custody and firearms had been recovered as a result of the investigation. Charges are pending.
Police are scheduled to hold a news conference Monday afternoon.
(With files from Terry Vogt)