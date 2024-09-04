Lethbridge police lay charges in grandparent scam that allegedly used AI to trick victims

Lethbridge police have laid charges against two people in connection with a recent grandparent scheme that allegedly utilized artificial intelligence (AI).

Police say they received several reports over the last few weeks of scammers using AI to mimic the voices of the potential victims' family members – usually grandchildren – in an effort to extort money from them.

The fraudsters called the victims and, using AI to imitate the grandchild’s voice, said that they were in jail and needed $9,000 or $10,000 for bail.

The scammers would then allegedly pretend to be representatives from local law offices and arrange to pick up the money from the victim.

On Wednesday, Lethbridge police announced two people – a 31-year-old man from Claresholm and a 31-year-old man from Stirling – had been charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Both have been released from custody and are set to appear in court next month.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone has experienced similar circumstances to call police at 403-328-4444.