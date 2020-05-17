LETHBRIDGE -- Investigators in Lethbridge are looking for anyone with information about an incident that occurred Friday night to come forward.

Police say they were called to respond to a fight involving a group of people in the 300 block of Fifth Street S., near Galt Gardens, at 8:07 p.m. on May 15.

Officers arrived a few minutes later, but the fight had already been broken up and the parties involved had dispersed to other areas in the park and surrounding neighbourhood.

After speaking with the complainant, police searched the area for anyone who might have been involved. Officers spoke with several groups of males but have not been able to track down any witnesses, victims or persons of interest in connection with the fight.

A video that was later posted on social media appeared to show the fight and it is alleged that two men left the scene in a black truck.

Lethbridge police say they would like to speak with the owner of that truck.

In the meantime, police are also asking anyone who was in the area of Galt Gardens between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday to contact them by calling 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.