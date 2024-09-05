Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying 3 suspects in commercial structure fire

Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to help identify three suspects in connection with a fire set to a commercial building.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, at around 6 p.m., Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a commercial structure fire on the 1500 block of Second Avenue South.

Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying 3 suspects in a commercial structure fire that took place Sunday around 6 p.m.

The fire was set to the outside of the building along the back alley. No one was injured, but heavy smoke resulted in an estimated $300,000 worth of damage.

Security cameras captured images of three suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-444 and reference File #24017296.

Lethbridge commercial structure fire suspect on Sept. 1, 2024

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.