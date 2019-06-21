Authorities have released a photo of a suspect they say stole a wallet from a 78-year-old Lethbridge woman earlier this month.

Lethbridge police say an elderly woman was walking to her car in the parking lot of the south side Walmart on June 13 when she was approached by two unknown men.

The males began to speak to her very quickly in another language and used a number of distraction techniques such as pointing at a flyer and offering her money.

The victim managed to get away from them only to realize, once she got home, that her wallet was missing from her purse.

An investigation by police discovered credit card transactions occurring almost immediately and into the next day at different locations from west Lethbridge all the way to Revelstoke.

The first suspect is described as:

East Indian

Approximately 30 years old

Tall

Fair complexion

The second suspect was also East Indian and shorter with a stocky build.

Anyone with information about the investigation or can identify the suspect in the photo is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.